Udupi: CEN police suo motto filed a case against youth who had glorified the act of Praveen Arun Chaugale, the main accused in Nejaru multiple murder case .

The posts uploaded on social media hails Chaugale for setting a record by killing four persons in 15 minutes. The post also includes a morphed photo of Chaugale wearing a crown, police sources said.

The police have registered a case under section 66 of the IT Act and Section 505 (2) of IPC.