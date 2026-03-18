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Yugadi: When nature colours Karnataka's landscape in vibrant hues

While this period marks the seasonal transition, it also holds cultural significance and plays a vital role in the local ecosystem, linking tradition with nature.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 19:14 IST
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A golden shower tree in full bloom in Mangaluru.

A golden shower tree in full bloom in Mangaluru.

Credit: DH Photo

Clusters of flowers adorning a Honge tree in Hosadurga.

Clusters of flowers adorning a Honge tree in Hosadurga.

Credit: Surendra Pai

A flame of the forest.

A flame of the forest.

Credit: DH File Photo

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Published 18 March 2026, 19:14 IST
Karnataka NewsUgadiSpectrum

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