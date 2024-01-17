Yuva Nidhi slowing down our portal, claim universities

The Unified University College Management System (UUCMS), which higher education institutions use for admissions and fee collection, has slowed down as its server is linked to the Yuva Nidhi guarantee scheme.
Universities are blaming the e-Governance department for using the UUCMS server for Yuva Nidhi applications.
The UUCMS is connected to 24 public universities, 3,800 colleges, 15 lakh students and 18,000 faculty members.
Following the slowdown, the universities are forced to extend their admission and fee payment dates.
“This is exactly what we witnessed during the launch of Gruha Lakshmi scheme. The UUCMS portal was very slow and we were forced to postpone and extend every activity,” a vice-chancellor of a state-run university said.
Another vice-chancellor said that they changed the fee payment dates for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes considering the server issues with the UUCMS. “The server capacity is not enough to manage the UUCMS load itself. Now, the government even connected the Yuva Nidhi scheme to the same server to submit applications,” the VC said.
Speaking to DH, some students, who have got admissions to postgraduate course at Bangalore University, said they were unable to make the fee payment.
“We need to make payment and upload the details on Student Scholarship Portal. As the UUCMS is slow for the last few days, we were unable to pay the fees,” said a student.
Denying that the slowdown was because of the Yuva Nidhi, the officials of the department of higher education said that they were aware about the slowdown and said it was due to some technical issues and they would sort it soon.
The UUCMS helps digitize the activities of higher education institutions. Everything, from admissions and examinations to awarding degrees, will be done within UUCMS. Even features like class monitoring, lesson plans and student attendance are captured on the UUCMS.