Zameer Ahmed Khan left out of DKS' Cabinet amid anti-party activity charges

<p>Bengaluru: The first bus ferrying 14 Congress lawmakers has left, and Chamarajpet MLA <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Zameer%20Ahmed%20Khan">Zameer Ahmed Khan</a>, touted as the party’s Muslim face, has missed his seat. </p><p>By contrast, three years ago, when Congress came to power and Siddaramaiah became the chief minister, Zameer was one among eight lawmakers who were sworn in as ministers. At the time, Zameer pipped other Muslim lawmakers to make it to the first list of inductees. </p><p>Zameer, a businessman by profession with stakes in bus operator National Travels, is widely believed to have paid the price following allegations that he indulged in anti-party activities during the Davangere South bypoll. Zameer has repeatedly denied the allegations. </p><p>On Tuesday, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s brother DK Suresh paid a visit to Zameer and held talks. </p><p>It is now believed that Suresh conveyed the party’s decision that Zameer will have to wait for his turn to become a minister in the Shivakumar administration. </p>.Leaders demand action against Zameer Ahmed over anti-party activity.<p>For now, Shivakumar will start his innings as the CM with UT Khader as the lone Muslim face in the Cabinet. Khader was Assembly Speaker. </p><p>Zameer joined Congress in 2018 from the JD(S) where he was expelled in 2016 for allegedly cross-voting during a Rajya Sabha election. Despite souring his ties with HD Kumaraswamy, Zameer became a minister in the JD(S)-Congress coalition government. Over time, Zameer grew close to Siddaramaiah. </p><p>On Monday, an audio clip went viral in which Zameer is purportedly heard plotting against Congress during the Davangere South bypoll. Zameer described the clip as “fake”. The clip was released as if it was aimed at scuttling Zameer’s chances of becoming a minister in the new government. </p><p>During the Davangere South bypoll last month, Zameer was accused by a section of Congress Muslim leaders of trying to sabotage the party’s prospects. While Congress did win by some 5,000 votes, the SDPI candidate polled nearly 19,000 votes, setting off alarm bells. The allegation is that Zameer helped the SDPI candidate to avenge the denial of the bypoll ticket to a Muslim. </p><p>Congress MLCs Abdul Jabbar and Naseer Ahmed, who were also accused of anti-party activities, faced disciplinary action. Zameer, it was said, would lose his ministerial job. It is possible that Zameer may be inducted into the Cabinet in the next round, possibly after the Rajya Sabha polls on June 18. But for now, Zameer has to sit out.</p>