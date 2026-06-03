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Homeindiakarnataka

Zameer Ahmed Khan left out of DKS' Cabinet amid anti-party activity charges

By contrast, three years ago, when Congress came to power and Siddaramaiah became the chief minister, Zameer was one among eight lawmakers who were sworn in as ministers.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 09:46 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 09:46 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsCongressIndia PoliticsZameer Ahmed Khan

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