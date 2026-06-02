'Zameer Ahmed must be asked to undergo narco test to unravel truth over audio clip': Cong's D Basavaraj

<p>Davangere: KPCC General Secretary D Basavaraj has urged the Congress High Command to direct outgoing minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan to undergo narco analysis test to uncover the truth regarding the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/did-congress-zameer-ahmed-help-sdpi-candidate-in-davangere-south-bypoll-audio-goes-viral-4023332"> purported audio clip row surrounding him</a>. The audio that went viral, Khan is heard saying Muslim voters should back SDPI candidate in the bypolls to Davangere South Assembly constituency held on April 9.</p><p>Addressing media persons here on Tuesday, he said Khan has remarked that the audio clip is fake and it has been edited heavily using AI technology to tarnish his image in the party. </p>.Leaders demand action against Zameer Ahmed over anti-party activity.<p>"But this is far from the truth. Zameer meted out injustice to the party by asking Muslim voters not to back Congress candidate in the bypolls to Davangere South Assembly constituency. So Khan should not be given ministerial berth in the cabinet as he cheated the party which is equivalent to mother, he must undergo narco analysis test immediately," he said.</p><p>If the result of the test comes out in his favour, then the incoming government can accord him ministerial berth, he suggested.</p><p>Former mayor Chaman Sab has also slammed Khan, saying it is unfair to indulge in anti-party activities having enjoyed power in the same party. </p><p>"Khan must be expelled from the party and there is no point in blaming artificial intelligence for this," he said. </p>