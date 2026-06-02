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Homeindiakarnataka

'Zameer Ahmed must be asked to undergo narco test to unravel truth over audio clip': Cong's D Basavaraj

Zameer meted out injustice to the party by asking Muslim voters not to back Congress candidate in the bypolls', Basavaraj said.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 09:22 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 09:22 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsB Z Zameer Ahmed Khan

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