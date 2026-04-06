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Zameer, Mallikarjun present united front in Davangere

During his visit to Davanagere a few months ago, Muslims had appealed to Zameer to secure the Congress ticket for a Muslim candidate.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 00:07 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 00:07 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsZameer Ahmed KhanDavangereMallikarjun

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