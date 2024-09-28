Karnataka’s Siddu and Tirupati’s Laddu take lead roles in this week’s political drama

Hello and welcome back to our Political Theatre, dear readers!

This week, Karnataka's CM Siddaramiah is cast in the lead role, with his plea to dismiss the Governor's nod to a probe against him dismissed by the high court. Alongside him are—back again this week—the Tirupati laddus, as Jagan Mohan Reddy cancelled his much-hyped trip to the Tirupati temple citing potential unrest.

Jammu and Kashmir has also played its part, having finished another phase of polling ‘peacefully’, though it seems cracks have started to appear in the NC-Congress alliance. A special guest is a Marxist leader who has risen to the top in Sri Lanka, which might become an issue for India in the future.

Let's take a deeper look at this week's events.