Karunanidhi spent his life fighting for dignity of Tamil people: Rahul hails former CM on birth anniversary

<p>New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid rich tributes to former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary on Wednesday, saying he spent his life fighting for the dignity of the Tamil people, for social justice, and for the rights of the marginalised.</p>.<p>In a post on X, Gandhi said Karunanidhi was not just a chief minister, he was a writer, a poet, a thinker.</p>.<p>"'Kalaignar' M. Karunanidhi spent his life fighting for the dignity of the Tamil people, for social justice, and for the rights of the marginalised," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said, hailing the DMK veteran who passed away in 2018.</p>.<p>"Not just a Chief Minister - he was a writer, a poet, a thinker. He believed in a constitution that treats every Indian as equal," Gandhi said, paying tributes on the former Tamil Nadu chief minister's birth anniversary.</p>.Karunanidhi’s Death Anniversary: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin, Udhayanidhi lead silent march in Chennai.<p>The Congress recently broke its long-standing alliance with the DMK and joined hands with Vijay-led TVK and to be a part of the government in Tamil Nadu. </p><p>(With PTI inputs)</p>