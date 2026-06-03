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Karunanidhi spent his life fighting for dignity of Tamil people: Rahul hails former CM on birth anniversary

In a post on X, Gandhi said Karunanidhi was not just a chief minister, he was a writer, a poet, a thinker.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 09:17 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 09:17 IST
politicsTamil NaduRahul GandhiIndiaKarunanidhi

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