Katchatheevu island: Political rebirth of a geographical issue

In the run up to the Lok Sabha polls, the saffron party has brought up a 5-decade-old contentious issue, the Katchatheevu island.

BJP's Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai obtained some documents alleging that the Congress never gave much importance to the Katchatheevu Island and hence, "gave away" the tiny Island to Sri Lanka.

The details of the documents drew criticisms from the saffron party including the PM who said that the issue highlighted Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) "double standards".

The Katchatheevu issue had always been a bone of contention between late Chief Ministers M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa as well.