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Katchatheevu sovereignty settled under international law, not wise to raise the issue now: Sri Lankan MP Rauff Hakeem

'Prioritising the Katchatheevu issue as an immediate fix the moment a conflict arises is not a wise strategy,' Hakeem, who is on a goodwill visit to Tamil Nadu, said.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 13:27 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 13:27 IST
India NewsTamil NaduSri LankaKatchatheevu

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