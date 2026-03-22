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Kaziranga releases first captive-bred slender-billed vultures in historic conservation push

This is a significant step by the Assam Forest Department towards rebuilding the population of Slender-billed Vultures in KTR.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 10:22 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 10:22 IST
MumbaiAssamKTRKaziranga National Parkvulturesforest department officials

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