Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

KCR seeks 33% reservation for OBCs in Parliament, state legislatures, in letter to PM Modi

A meeting of the BRS parliamentary party in Hyderabad, presided by KCR, passed a unanimous resolution to this effect, an official release said.
Last Updated 15 September 2023, 12:32 IST

Follow Us

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday, in a letter, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pass the women's reservation bill in the special session of Parliament beginning September 18.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A image of the letter on women's reservation sent by KCR to PM Modi.</p></div>

A image of the letter on women's reservation sent by KCR to PM Modi.

In a separate letter to the PM, Rao, the president of ruling BRS, also sought the Centre to initiate the necessary legislative process for providing 33 per cent quota for OBCs in Parliament and state Legislatures.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A image of the letter on OBC reservation sent by KCR to PM Modi.</p></div>

A image of the letter on OBC reservation sent by KCR to PM Modi.

A meeting of the BRS parliamentary party in Hyderabad, presided by KCR, passed a unanimous resolution to this effect, an official release said.

More to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 September 2023, 12:32 IST)
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiParliamentK Chandrashekar RaoBRSReservationOBCs

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT