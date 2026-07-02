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Keep me away from all this, I'm an artist: Diljit Dosanjh on CJP protests at Jantar Mantar

The Main Vaapas Aaunga actor on Wednesday evening held a Instagram live session where he answered the many queries of his fans.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 08:31 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 08:31 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsDelhiProtestsJantar MantarDiljit DosanjhCockroach Janta Party

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