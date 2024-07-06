Keeping the ‘special’ powder dry

The BJP and the I.N.D.I.A. are eagerly watching every move made by N Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP and Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) ever since the Lok Sabha election results sank in on June 4. Both parties belied the expectations of the Opposition when they chose not to indulge in political pyrotechnics during the government formation exercise.

Now, the question is when they are going to break their silence and start the hard bargains that have the potential to end the smooth sailing of the government. While their wishlist for ministerial posts was minimal, they have made some customary noises around the Special Category Status for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

The JD(U) National Executive met in Delhi to pass a resolution seeking Special Category Status for Bihar while Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday with a list of demands for his state.