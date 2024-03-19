Kejriwal cannot escape long arm of law for long: BJP on Delhi CM skipping ED summonses

Reacting to the AAP's charge, Patra said, "Nine-odd summonses have been issued to Kejriwal in the last six months and he has skipped all of them making some excuses or other. But these excuses are not going to work."

"How far you will run away from the long hand of the law. It will eventually catch you when there is evidence. The storm is coming, and it will certainly come when you have committed corruption," the BJP spokesperson said.