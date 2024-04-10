Kejriwal provided copy of jail manual at his request

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar jail in connection with a laundering case, was provided a copy of the prison manual after he asked for it, sources said on Wednesday.

Confirming this, a Tihar jail official said an inmate can read any book available in the prison library.

Kejriwal has been lodged in Tihar's jail number 2 since April 1 after he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days by court.

After he was sent to jail, Kejriwal had asked the prison authorities for three books— Ramayana, Mahabharata, and How Prime Ministers Decide.

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court dismissed the chief minister's plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, saying there was no contravention of legal provisions.

According to the sources, Kejriwal and other AAP leaders lodged in Tihar jail have also been provided mosquito nets in their cells.