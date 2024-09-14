Kejriwal 'rains on' BJP's parade after release from jail; Election campaigns heat up Assembly poll-bound states

Hello reader!

We are back again with yet another edition of DH Political Theatre that brings you all the buzz and chatter from the political sphere. The week has had its equal share of happenings with the political parties in the two states of Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana gearing up for the face-off in the fast-approaching Assembly elections. With the parties having anointed their best for the race, the aspirants have already hit the campaign trail running.

We will tell you much more about this and the battles the country will witness across these states that find themselves in the limelight.

Another major talking point across the country is AAP Supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal walking out of Tihar jail yesterday after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in the excise policy case.

Let's take a deep dive into these and more right away.