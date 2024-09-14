Kejriwal 'rains on' BJP's parade after release from jail; Election campaigns heat up Assembly poll-bound states

Hello reader!
We are back again with yet another edition of DH Political Theatre that brings you all the buzz and chatter from the political sphere. The week has had its equal share of happenings with the political parties in the two states of Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana gearing up for the face-off in the fast-approaching Assembly elections. With the parties having anointed their best for the race, the aspirants have already hit the campaign trail running.
We will tell you much more about this and the battles the country will witness across these states that find themselves in the limelight.
Another major talking point across the country is AAP Supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal walking out of Tihar jail yesterday after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in the excise policy case.
Let's take a deep dive into these and more right away.
Delhi CM Kejriwal is officially an “uncaged parrot" now!
Credit: PTI File Photo
So, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is finally free—at least for the time being. Kejriwal’s bail marks another chapter in the saga surrounding Delhi’s scrapped excise policy. Although the apex court had granted him interim bail in July, his stay behind bars was extended due to a corruption case filed by the CBI.
In a bit of courtroom drama, the Supreme Court used the opportunity to give the CBI a bit of pep talk. Labelling the prolonged imprisonment of the CM as an “unjust deprivation of liberty”, it suggested that the ‘premier probe agency’ should shed its image as a “caged parrot” and aim to be an “uncaged parrot” instead. So, here’s hoping the CBI takes flight and finds a new way to handle its investigations—perhaps with a bit more freedom and flair!
Will Didi see the door?
The tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s state-run R G Kar Hospital has shaken West Bengal and its government. While nationwide protests over the incident have subsided following the Supreme Court’s intervention, junior doctors of West Bengal have maintained their protest with a list of five key demands.
The ongoing standoff over R G Kar Hospital has put Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, usually known for her resolute stance, in a difficult position. Banerjee’s efforts to address the crisis have not gone as planned. In a surprising turn, she held an impromptu press conference on Thursday, expressing her willingness to step down for “for the sake of justice for the common people”.
The embattled CM's statement came just hours after a group of 30 protesting junior doctors refused to meet her, citing the government’s refusal to live-stream the meeting as the key issue. The situation remains tense, with the CM’s leadership facing unprecedented scrutiny.
Next up, the Haryana and J&K elections heat up
Another high-octane political showdown is in the offing as rivals gear up for the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. With candidates and star campaigners racing to be announced, the stage is set for a fierce battle.
In Haryana, former wrestling champion Vinesh Phogat, who swapped her wrestling boots for political ambitions, is set to clash with BJP’s Capt Yogesh Bairagi and AAP’s Kavita Dalal in the Julana constituency.
The stakes are high and the BJP is reportedly keeping a tight lid on controversial comments from Brij Bhushan Singh against Vinesh, fearing these might undermine their chances in the state. Despite this, the former Wrestling Federation of India chief continued his vocal criticism of Phogat, adding fuel to an already fiery contest.
Meanwhile, in Jammu & Kashmir, the political landscape is shifting with Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid, leader of the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), making headlines. Recently granted interim bail, Rashid is back on the campaign trail, and his return could inject fresh dynamics into the valley's electoral scene.
The alliance which Congress was trying to stich up with the AAP and CPI has fallen flat in Haryana. While the Congress left one seat for CPI(M), the AAP will be contesting all 90 seats on its own.
*The blurring line between judiciary and executive
Credit: PTI Photo
The week witnessed one of the rare sights during Ganesha Puja festivities when Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a puja at CJI D Y Chandrachud's residence on invitation of the latter.
The video of this, which the PM himself made public, has sparked quite an outrage, with the opposition rushing to lament about the obliteration of the supposed distance (if that exists at all) to be maintained between the judiciary and the executive. With just two months left to his retirement, the CJI cozying up to the prime minister is being seen as an apparent gesture of his political ambitions.
Rahul's US voyage has BJP rattled
Credit: PTI Photo
Rahul Gandhi has once again infuriated BJP leaders with comments he made during his recent visit to the United States. The BJP, ever ready to pounce on the Gandhi scion, has labeled him a ‘black spot in democracy’ and accused him of everything from cozying up to China to possibly planning a secret moon mission with aliens. His remarks on Sikhs, reservation policies, and his chat with US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, a figure with a spicy reputation – have become the latest fodder for political drama. In response, the Congress has fired back, suggesting that the BJP’s only consistent trait is their uncanny ability to turn every mention of the Constitution into a soap opera.
All eyes are now glued to Karnataka’s high chair!
Credit: PTI Photo
Down south in Karnataka, the Congress party is navigating a fresh, turbulent challenge. As the Karnataka High Court prepares to rule on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's plea against the prosecution sanction granted by the governor in the MUDA case, political ripples are being felt across the party.
The sanction has set off a flurry of ambition among Congress leaders and MLAs, all vying for the coveted Chief Minister's seat. This new twist has turned the spotlight firmly on internal party dynamics, creating a fascinating political conundrum for the state’s Congress leadership.
In another development, political parties in the state are sparring over the clashes between two groups during Ganesha idol immersion procession in Nagamangala town in Mandya district that happened on the "spur of the moment".
One last salute to comrade Sitaram Yechury
Credit: PTI Photo
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury passed away on Thursday after battling lung infection. He was admitted to the hospital on August 19. His body will be donated for medical research, according to his wishes. Condolences from across the political spectrum poured in, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembering the comrade as "leading light of the Left" and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul on his part labelling him "a protector of the idea of India".
From the world stage: Harris or Trump - the battle intensifies
Credit: Reuters Photo
Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris engaged in a heated debate in the first US Presidential 2024 debate between them on Wednesday. The debates has sparked intense speculations with many saying the Democrat candidate had an upper hand. This signals a shift in the race since President Biden exited the scene.
Shortly after the debate ended, Taylor Swift, one of the biggest popstars in the world, endorsed Kamala Harris for president. The singer’s blockbuster endorsement of the leader with Indian roots along with her running mate Tim Walz has ended speculation over whether the singer would publicly back the Democrats.
With that it is a wrap for this week's political buzz. We will be back with more next week in the same space. Until then, bye!
Exit Stage Left,
DH Newsletters Team