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Kejriwal resorting to 'vendetta politics', says BJP after MP Sandeep Pathak booked

He alleged that Kejriwal has an "old habit" of targeting political opponents and dissenters.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 09:50 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 09:50 IST
India NewsBJPAAPRaghav ChadhaArvind KejriwalIndia PoliticsSwati MaliwalHarbhajan Singh

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