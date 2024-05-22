Kejriwal says wife Sunita has no interest in politics, will not contest elections in future

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case and alleged irregularities linked to the Delhi government's liquor excise policy from 2021 to 2022. He was released on interim bail on May 10 to campaign for his Aam Aadmi Party in the ongoing general elections.

Soon after he was arrested, Sunita Kejriwal, also a former income tax officer, took the political centre stage of the party. She read out Kejriwal's message from jail, conducted road shows and gave speeches at opposition rallies.

Asked if she will continue her political role, Kejriwal replied, "When I was arrested, she was a bridge between me and Delhi's residents. It was a temporary phase. She has no interest in active politics. In future also, it is not like she will contest elections."

On whether Sunita Kejriwal will continue his work once he is back in jail, the chief minister answered, "We will approach court to be provided facilities in jail so that I can continue my work as chief minister of Delhi."

Kejriwal described his wife as a brave and strong woman, adding his two children are also becoming strong and brave.