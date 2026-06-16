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Kejriwal targets BJP over TMC defections; calls CJP 'good party'

People vote for a party, but the BJP either "buys" legislators with huge amounts of money or sends the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to "break" parties, he charged.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 10:26 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 10:26 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsTMCArvind KejriwalCockroach Janta Party

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