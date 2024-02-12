JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Kejriwal used Delhi govt funds to book expensive hotel suites, claims BJP's Shazia Ilmi

The BJP leader claimed that on an average, around Rs. 1.5 crore is spent in 50 days for the chief minister's stay arrangements in hotels.
Last Updated 12 February 2024, 16:30 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi, February 12: BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi on Monday alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal used Delhi government's funds to book presidential suites in hotels in other states.

At a press conference, Ilmi alleged that Kejriwal stayed in the most expensive rooms in five-star hotels in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab and Karnataka.

"Presidential, Maharaja, Imperial suites, which cost around Rs 2-3 lakh per night, were booked for Delhi chief minister," she claimed.

"In Punjab, they have the AAP government, so they can stay in the state guest house but he (Kejriwal) stayed in five-star hotels," she added.

The BJP leader claimed that on an average, around Rs. 1.5 crore was spent in 50 days for the chief minister's stay arrangements in hotels, adding, "This is the money that belongs to the people of Delhi."

Commenting on Congress' announcement that its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will be cut short in Uttar Pradesh in view of board exams, Ilmi said, "If you talk about Nyay Yatra, how impactful has it been? Even the Congress' allies are leaving them one by one."

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 February 2024, 16:30 IST)
BJPAAPIndian PoliticsArvind Kejriwal

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT