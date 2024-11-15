Kejriwal welcomes former Congress MLA Veer Singh Dhingan in AAP

<p>New Delhi: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Friday inducted former Congress leader Veer Singh Dhingan into his party and termed him the future MLA from the Seemapuri constituency.</p>.<p>Dhingan, a Dalit leader who has won three terms as an MLA from Seemapuri — a reserved constituency — on the Congress ticket, is likely to contest for Aam AAdmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming elections.</p>.<p>Kejriwal welcoming Dhingan at a media briefing at the party office, said he was an experienced leader and could be seen as the future MLA of Seemapuri constituency.</p>.AAP's Mahesh Khichi elected as Delhi mayor, BJP claims cross-voting.<p>The constituency was previously represented by Rajendra Pal Gautam, a former AAP minister, who quit the party and joined Congress in September, alleging discrimination against Dalit and minority leaders within the AAP.</p>.<p>The AAP convener also asserted that his party will again form the government in Delhi after the Assembly polls due in February next year.</p>