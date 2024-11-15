Home
Kejriwal welcomes former Congress MLA Veer Singh Dhingan in AAP

Dhingan, a Dalit leader who has won three terms as an MLA from Seemapuri — a reserved constituency — on the Congress ticket, is likely to contest for Aam AAdmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming elections.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 09:01 IST

