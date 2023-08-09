Kejriwal writes to Rahul, Manmohan Singh for 'continued support' in fight against forces 'undermining' Constitution

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has shot off letters to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for their party’s stand against the contentious Delhi bill and their “continued support” in the fight against the forces “undermining” the Constitution.

Kejriwal wrote to both the leaders on Tuesday, a day after Rajya Sabha cleared the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which took away Delhi government’s powers over its bureaucracy but Opposition showed its strength with 102 votes against government’s 131.

In his letters, he expressed gratitude on behalf of two crore Delhiites and said he was looking forward to their “continued support and guidance in the fight against the forces that are undermining the Constitution”.