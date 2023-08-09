Kejriwal writes to Rahul, Manmohan Singh for 'continued support' in fight against forces 'undermining' Constitution

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has shot off letters to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for their party’s stand against the contentious Delhi bill and their “continued support” in the fight against the forces “undermining” the Constitution.
Kejriwal wrote to both the leaders on Tuesday, a day after Rajya Sabha cleared the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which took away Delhi government’s powers over its bureaucracy but Opposition showed its strength with 102 votes against government’s 131.
In his letters, he expressed gratitude on behalf of two crore Delhiites and said he was looking forward to their “continued support and guidance in the fight against the forces that are undermining the Constitution”.
To Rahul, the AAP supremo wrote, “I am certain that your unflinching loyalty towards the principles of our Constitution will be remembered for decades”.
Kejriwal acknowledged that Singh came to vote against the Bill “despite your deteriorating health” and said, “your presence by our side, despite constraints imposed by your age and ailing health, conveyed a story of calm, grace and conviction to preserve India’s democracy and federal structure against all odds.”
Interestingly, Kejriwal and the AAP rose to prominence and power in Delhi by dethroning Congress through anti-corruption protests aimed at the Singh-led UPA government.
“Your sheer presence in the Rajya Sabha also sent a loud and clear message to all those forces working to weaken Indian democracy that any such attempts will be met with fierce resistance by political leaders cutting across age and party lines,” he said adding, his commitment will “deeply inspire” the coming generations of Parliament.
The Delhi bill, which replaced an ordinance, had been a bone of contention earlier with the AAP insisting that Congress announce its stand and made it a condition for its attendance in the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru in July. However, Congress refused to publicly announce it till the last minute though it had assured at Patna meet that they could not have supported the bill.