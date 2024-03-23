KejriWALL breachED as Lok Sabha polls, electoral bonds data grip Indian politics

Ahoy viewers!

While the summer sun is still taking its time to cover up the country, the political temperature has absolutely soared with the developments that took place last week.

A sitting CM has been arrested, a first in this country’s history. The development came hours after the Congress alleged that 'democracy had been freezed' since the party could not yet access its bank accounts. Around the same time, EC finally released all the bond data that the SBI had. And all this happened within hours.

A lot happened earlier in the week as well! Read all about it in this week's DH Political Theatre!