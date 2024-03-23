KejriWALL breachED as Lok Sabha polls, electoral bonds data grip Indian politics

Ahoy viewers!
While the summer sun is still taking its time to cover up the country, the political temperature has absolutely soared with the developments that took place last week.
A sitting CM has been arrested, a first in this country’s history. The development came hours after the Congress alleged that 'democracy had been freezed' since the party could not yet access its bank accounts. Around the same time, EC finally released all the bond data that the SBI had. And all this happened within hours.
A lot happened earlier in the week as well! Read all about it in this week's DH Political Theatre!
KejriWALL breached
Before the big cannons took over, wars were fought very differently. When attackers came across a good defensive fort, they had to wait patiently while laying down plans for a tightly knit siege of the city. The attacking side would try finding ways to breach the fort and finally at one opportune moment, they would begin their assault in hopes of toppling the king.
When a Delhi court dismissed pleas of CM Kejriwal regarding ED summons, the agency found it to be the opportune time to breach the fortress. Soon, Kejriwal was arrested and the next day his counsel withdrew a plea from the Supreme Court, saying that it clashed with the remand.
While AAP workers announced protests across the capital and the country, the the arrest in unison.
Kejriwal’s arrest comes close on the heels of the arrest of BRS leader K Kavitha, who is also an accused in the Delhi Excise Policy case. Her plea in SC on Friday was dismissed as she was told to go to the lower courts first.
The name's bond…electoral bond
The electoral bonds saga has been playing up in the country right at the cusp of the Lok Sabha elections. The State Bank of India had wanted a date in June (which would have been after the polls) to reveal all data, but the Supreme Court forced it to put all figures out, including the bond numbers, within 10 days.
Who donated how much to whom is all now in the public. The Delhi CM’s arrest has so far overshadowed the bond story, but as the data is analysed more, interesting details regarding political funding in the country will be revealed.
Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd. was the largest donor for the BJP, which received more than a lion's share of all the money donated through electoral bonds. TMC was the second biggest recipient of money from the lottery king's future gaming. KCR's BRS was also among the biggest recipients.
Shakti showdown
A half-dead Suniel Shetty’s character in Border destroyed a large portion of the rival Pakistani forces by the power that the utterance of the word 'Shakti' gave him. The BJP is trying to attack Congress’ campaign using the same word now.
Rahul Gandhi, last week in Mumbai, had declared that his fight was against a ‘Shakti’ that is behind PM Modi. Before declaring ‘Shakti’ as the rival, he had also made himself vulnerable by saying: “There is a Shakti in Hindu dharma.” BJP could not miss this half volley and has since then constantly attacked Rahul for being ‘anti-Hindu’.
Rahul has tried to clarify that his attack was on the demonic shakti but BJP would not listen.
Congress 'freezed' in summers
Being cash-strapped is never a good feeling, but being cash-strapped especially when you need your money the most is horrible. The Congress’ bank accounts have been blocked in view of some tax reassessment proceedings going on against it.
the party’s plea against I-T dept proceedings and the matter will surely go to the top court. However, legal nuances aside, the ‘optics’ of this move surely do not paint a rosy picture.
This is a party with one-fifth of the popular vote in the country and just ahead of the elections, it can not access its bank accounts.
EC action
With the Model Code of Conduct kicking in, the EC has sprung into action in some cases. The commission directed the Centre to not sneak into people’s inboxes by sending ‘Viksit Bharat’ messages on WhatsApp. Also, in Karnataka, was initiated over his tweet for allegedly promoting enmity on grounds of religion.
Moreover, it also ordered a large-scale transfer of bureaucrats across states and changed the West Bengal DGP twice in 24 hours.
BJP has also demanded action against Rahul Gandhi over the ‘Shakti’ comment of the Congress leader.
In other places
In Tamil Nadu, DMK and AIADMK have finished seat sharing with their own allies and have come out with the names of their candidates. The state also saw another episode of governor-government tensions when R N Ravi delayed the re-induction of K Ponmudy into the state cabinet. However, after SC’s rap, the governor fell in line and Ponmudy, whose conviction and sentence were suspended by the top court, returned to Stalin’s cabinet.
In Bihar, was completed last week. The BJP will contest 17 seats, one more than its ally Janata Dal (United), which will contest in 16. Additionally, five seats have been allocated for the Chirag Paswan faction of the Lok Janshakti Party, and one seat each for the Jitan Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
In Odisha, the talks of alliance between BJD and BJP have not gone well with the two parties deciding to go solo for the simultaneous polls.
In Maharashtra, both Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi are still brainstorming seat sharing arrangements for the crucial state which sends 48 MPs to the Lower House.
In Uttar Pradesh, suspense over Varun Gandhi's candidature continued even as SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said he was open to giving ticket to the Gandhi scion.
In a combative mode after the BJP-Jana Sena-TDP tieup, Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy will be soon on a yatra on a bus. This comes after PM Modi addressed a rally in the state with his new ally Chandrababu Naidu.
Karnataka theatre
After a shopkeeper was beaten up for playing ‘loud music’ at the time of Azaan, BJP took to the streets. On Tuesday, a at the spot waving saffron flags, raising slogans and chanting the Hanuman Chalisa. By Friday, BJP MPs P C Mohan, Tejasvi Surya and Shobha Karandlaje were booked by Bengaluru police.
Meanwhile, the BJP-JD(S) alliance seemed to have hit a roadblock after H D Kumaraswamy on Monday had asked the saffron party . However, both the partners soon switched into mode the next day.
Congress’ new list for and confirmed that party head Mallikarjun Kharge was not contesting the General Elections.
Away from home
In the US, continued to clinch more primary victories and a November rematch looks like only a formality. Russia has been rocked with a deadly terror attack that has left more than 60 dead!
This is where we leave you today. We will be back next week with more such drama. Thank you!
Exit Stage Left,
DH Newsletter Team