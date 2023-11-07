Kept in the dark: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on selection of Chief Information Commissioner

"Given the facts pertaining to the entire selection process as brought out above, I would urge upon you to take every possible measure for ensuring that our democratic traditions and ethos do not continue to get diluted by not giving the opposition its rightful and legitimate place to be heard," Chowdhury said in the letter to the President.

The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament said despite being a member of the selection committee, he was "totally kept in the dark" about the selection of the CIC/ICS, at the meeting that was held at the residence of the prime minister at 6 pm on November 3.

"The fact that within hours of the meeting in which only the prime minister and the home minister were present and the 'face of the opposition', that is, me, as a bona-fide member of the selection committee was not present, the names of the selected candidates were announced, notified and also sworn into Office, only indicates that the entire selection exercise was pre-determined," he alleged.