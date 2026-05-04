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Kerala Assembly election results 2026 | Kerala's Left bastion falls; questions remain over Pinarayi Vijayan's rule

Party does not seem to have learnt lessons from West Bengal where it was decimated after losing power in 2011 and repeated the same mistakes.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 13:19 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 13:19 IST
India NewsKeralaIndia PoliticsPinarayi VijayanKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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