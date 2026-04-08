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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Assam to Gujarat: BJP seeks action against Mallikarjun Kharge for 'MCC violations'

The delegation, which included Union ministers Virendra Kumar and Arjun Ram Meghwal, urged the EC to direct the Congress president to withdraw his comments and issue a public apology for those.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 14:46 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 14:46 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsMallikarjun KhargeECmcc

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