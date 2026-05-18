LIVE India Politics LIVE Updates | 'PM is always on tour, not bothered about local problems': K'taka minister Khandre slams Modi

Hello readers, V D Satheesan took oath as the Chief Minister of Kerala today. A 21-member cabinet of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) took oath. On PM Modi's 5-nation tour, Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre said he is not bothered about local problems and is always on a tour. Track all the live updates here, only with DH!