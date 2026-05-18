India Politics LIVE Updates | 'PM is always on tour, not bothered about local problems': K'taka minister Khandre slams Modi
Hello readers, V D Satheesan took oath as the Chief Minister of Kerala today. A 21-member cabinet of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) took oath. On PM Modi's 5-nation tour, Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre said he is not bothered about local problems and is always on a tour. Track all the live updates here, only with DH!
India Politics LIVE Updates | Veteran AIADMK leader Semmalai resigns from party
AIADMK Senior Leader S Semmalai tenders his resignation from the party
"The series of events taking place in the AIADMK after the elections has caused me immense mental anguish... Is this the fate of the movement created by the Golden-Hearted Revolutionary Leader M. G.… pic.twitter.com/clG5pWTrSS
India Politics LIVE Updates | 'PM is always on tour, not bothered about local problems': K'taka minister Khandre slams Modi
#WATCH | Kalaburagi: On PM Modi’s 5-nation tour, Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre says, "PM Modi is always on a tour... He is not bothered about local problems... He should talk about NEET, price hike and the problems that India and its youth are facing..." pic.twitter.com/DHI27rfqMB