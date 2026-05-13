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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026| Would have been better if Pinarayi Viajayan had not contested: CPI(M) leaders

Leaders in private had earlier admitted that Pinarayi Vijayan faced people’s anger as he was perceived to be arrogant.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 12:17 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 12:17 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsCPI(M)Kerala NewsPinarayi VijayanLDFLeft Democratic FrontPolit Bureaukerala politicsKerala Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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