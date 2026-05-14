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India Politics LIVE Updates | Kerala CM suspense to end today, announcement likely after CLP meeting
Hello readers! After days of deliberations, Kerala will get its new Chief Minister today with the Congress saying all discussions have been completed. The CLP meeting is scheduled to be held at the KPCC headquarters on Thursday afternoon to elect its legislative leader. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates on national politics.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 02:58 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 02:55 IST