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Kerala CM Satheesan writes to Bengal CM Suvendu over passport renewal of former Telegraph editor

The CM said Ramadas, a Malayali, is a renowned journalist who has been based in Kolkata for the past three decades.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 11:12 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 11:12 IST
India NewsKeralaWest BengalSuvendu AdhikariV D Satheesan

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