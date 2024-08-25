Kerala delegation to urge Karnataka to resume search for missing truck driver in Shirur landslide

Thiruvananthapuram: A delegation from Kerala is likely to call on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking further search for Malayali truck driver Arjun who went missing following the Shirur landslide.
Congress MP M K Raghavan led delegation is planning to call on the CM this week urging that further search in the Gangavalli river using dredger should be carried out.
The search came to a halt more than a week back after the rescue personnel claimed that further search was possible only with the help of dredger. The high cost involved in bringing dredgers was learnt to be the major obstacle.
Meanwhile, around five more body parts were recovered in the search for those missing following the Wayanad landslide. The body parts were recovered from distant locations along the river. At least 100 persons are still missing after the landslide that ravaged Mundakkai - Chooralmala regions of Wayanad on July 30.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be holding an all party meeting on August 29 to discuss the rehabilitation of the landslide hit families. Almost all families in the relief camps had already shifted either to rented houses provided by the government or to other accommodations of their choice.
Published 25 August 2024, 14:25 IST