'Kerala film sex abuse claims must become a wake up call for men in cinema'

A landmark report that revealed widespread sexual harassment and exploitation of women in a southern Indian film industry must be a "wake-up call" for men in cinema, said Bina Paul, a founder of a female rights group that pushed for the investigation.

The report by the three-member Hema Committee has rocked 'Mollywood' - as the Malayalam film and TV industry is known - since its release last month, with a series of sex abuse allegations against some top male celebrities, resignations by men in powerful posts, as well as police investigations.

"This must act as a wake-up call," said Paul, an award-winning film editor and founding member of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), which works for women's rights in the movie industry in Kerala state and also prompted the formation of the Hema Committee in 2017.