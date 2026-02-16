Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Kerala govt now has an opportunity': NSS, SNDP reiterate opposition to entry of menstruating women in Sabarimala temple

NSS expects the state government to change its position and follow the traditional practice at Sabarimala of restricting the entry of women of certain age groups to the hill shrine.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 10:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 February 2026, 10:59 IST
India NewsKeralaSupreme CourtNSSSabrimalaSNDP

Follow us on :

Follow Us