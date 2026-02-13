Menu
Home india

Kerala HC asks CDB to keep Chottanikkara Bhagavathy Temple premises clean

The decision came after inspection was carried out in December, which noted that the surroundings of the temple were in a deplorable condition.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 07:08 IST
Published 13 February 2026, 07:08 IST
