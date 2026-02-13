<p>Kochi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala-high-court">Kerala High Court</a> has directed the Cochin Devaswom Board (CDB) to make all necessary and sustained efforts to ensure that the premises of the Chottanikkara Bhagavathy Temple are maintained in a clean, hygienic, and orderly condition at all times.</p><p>The High Court directed the board to examine the report given by the Suchitwa Mission after an inspection of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/temples">temple</a> premises and the existing waste generation and disposal practices there.</p>.<p>The temple is classified as one among the 108 Abhimana Kshethram (temple) of the Vaishnavate tradition.</p>.<p>The Suchitwa Mission report contains detailed directions and recommendations with regard to solid <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/waste-management">waste management</a> practices and proposed systems, liquid waste management mechanisms, and allied sanitation measures to be implemented within the temple premises, the court noted.</p>.Kerala HC says chemical analysis report reinforces fears of replacement of gold-plates at Sabarimala.<p>It directed CDB to place before it a detailed statement indicating the timeframe as well as the manner in which the recommendations of the Suchitwa Mission are proposed to be implemented and listed the matter on February 20.</p>.<p>The inspection was carried out on the orders of the court, which in December last year had noted that the surroundings of the temple were in a deplorable condition, with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/plastic-waste">plastic waste</a>, food remnants, and garbage strewn indiscriminately in and around its premises.</p>.<p>The court, earlier, had also observed that the measures adopted by the temple authorities were wholly inadequate and posed serious environmental, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/public-health-sector">public health</a>, and sanitation concerns at a place of great religious importance.</p>