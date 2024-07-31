Kerala landslides appear to be a repeat of what happened in Western Ghats in Maharashtra

On July 22, 2021, a massive hillock came crashing down on the Taliye village in Mahad tehsil of Raigad district killing 85 persons.

On July 19, 2023 in Irshalwadi, a village along the trekking spot of Irshalgad in Raigad faced a massive landslide. Of the 229 residents, 22 were dead, 10 were injured, 111 were safe, and 86 persons who could not be traced were presumed dead.

All the three incidents took place during July, when the southwest monsoon was at its peak.

In all the three incidents, it has been noticed that there was over 300-350 mm-plus rainfall within two to three days before the incidents.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, after the Irshalwadi incident, had said: “Vulnerability spots are changing. Those marked vulnerable are safe whereas those non-vulnerable faced with incidents. We all know that climate change is a matter of concern. The rains that you used to get in a month's time, you are getting the same in just a few days now.”