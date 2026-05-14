<p>As the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Congress">Congress</a> announced <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/who-is-v-d-satheesan-new-kerala-cm-4002411">V D Satheesan</a> as the next Chief Minister of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Kerala">Kerala</a>, the past 10 days have seen a high-octane mix of lobbying, social media campaigns, and public pressure tactics. From the counting day on May 4 to May 14, here’s how the drama unfolded.</p>.<p><strong>May 5 – Early discussions begin</strong></p><p>Within 24 hours of the election results, Congress leaders initiated discussions on who should be the UDF’s chief ministerial candidate. Party circles indicated that the decision would hinge on both MLA support and strategic electoral considerations.</p><p><strong>May 6 – Central observers arrive</strong></p><p>All-India Congress Committee (AICC) observers Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik arrived in Thiruvananthapuram to oversee the party’s internal consultations. Photographs from the day suggested visible support for K C Venugopal among sections of the leadership, signalling his prominence in the early race.</p><p><strong>May 7 – Opinions of MLAs-elect taken</strong></p><p>Congress conducted consultations with its newly elected MLAs to gauge individual preferences for the CM post. The exercise revealed a split in support among the three main contenders: Venugopal, Ramesh Chennithala, and Satheesan.</p><p><strong>May 8 – Delhi lobbying</strong></p><p>Venugopal, Chennithala, and Satheesan left for Delhi to meet the Congress high command. Party insiders indicated these meetings would play a key role in the final decision, with all three leaders presenting their case to the AICC leadership.</p><p><strong>May 9 – Waiting intensifies</strong></p><p>With no announcement yet, anticipation grew both among party cadres and the public. Reports suggested behind-the-scenes deliberations were ongoing, as the high command weighed alliance considerations, MLA support, and voter sentiment.</p>.Congress to hold legislature party meeting in Kerala on May 14.<p><strong>May 10 – Flex board war begins</strong></p><p>A visible tussle emerged at the grassroots level, with supporters of Venugopal and Satheesan putting up competing banners and flex boards across major towns, signalling factional competition and attempts to influence public perception.</p><p><strong>May 12 – Posters target Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi</strong></p><p>In a striking development, posters appeared in Wayanad criticising top Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. Written in English, the posters suggested that local leaders were frustrated at central interference and hinted that Venugopal was being positioned as the front-runner. The text reportedly read: “Mr Rahul and Priyanka. Forget Wayanad. You won’t win again from here. KC might be your choice for CM but not ours.”</p><p><strong>May 14 – The announcement day</strong></p><p>Today, the Congress is expected to declare its Chief Ministerial candidate for Kerala, concluding 10 days of intense internal lobbying, factional manoeuvres, and public signalling. The final decision is expected to balance alliance dynamics, MLA support, and electoral considerations, while attempting to present a united front to voters.</p>