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11 days of deliberations, consultations and lobbying: Inside Congress' decision to pick V D Satheesan as Kerala CM

From the counting day on May 4 to May 14, here’s how the drama unfolded.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 06:57 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 06:37 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsKerala NewsUDFKerala CMkerala politics

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