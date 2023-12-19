JOIN US
Kerala

115 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala

The 115 cases in Kerala are out of the 142 reported from across the country, as per the Ministry website. No deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
Last Updated 19 December 2023, 12:27 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 115 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours taking the total active cases of the virus in the state to 1,749, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The 115 cases in Kerala are out of the 142 reported from across the country till 8 am on Tuesday, as per the Ministry website.

No deaths due to the virus were reported from the state in the last 24 hours.

The number of people who were cured, discharged or migrated in the last 24 hours after being diagnosed with the infection stood at 112.

With that, the total number of cases under this category rose to 68,36,979 till date.

(Published 19 December 2023, 12:27 IST)
