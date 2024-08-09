13-year-old Tamil Nadu girl performs Bharatnatyam for three hours to raise funds for Wayand landslide victims

On July 30, Wayanad experienced landslides in Mundakkai and Chooralmala. Over 220 people have died till now and the bodies of 172 have been identified by their relatives.

As many as 2,514 people belonging to 723 families are housed in relief camps. Among them, 943 are men, 972 are women and 599 children, officials said, adding that six of the women are pregnant.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the landslides-hit areas of Wayanad on August 10. Vijayan, at a press conference, said Modi's visit to Wayanad on Saturday comes amidst the state government's request to treat the landslides as a 'national or severe disaster'. Vijayan said that the state hopes to receive a comprehensive rehabilitation package and, so far, the Central government has been very cooperative and helpful.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called on the government to declare the calamity in Kerala's Wayanad a national disaster.

(With PTI inputs)