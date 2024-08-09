13-year-old Tamil Nadu girl performs Bharatnatyam for three hours to raise funds for Wayand landslide victims

Harini Sri, a 13-year-old from Tamil Nadu, performed Bharatnatyam continuously for three hours to raise funds for the victims of the devastating Wayanad landslides.
The landslides that hit various hilly areas of Wayanad on July 30 have claimed hundreds of lives.
The teenager met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and donated a sum total of Rs 15,000 to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) on Thursday.
Harini, whose donations included her savings as well showed her dance video to the CM who then proceeded to bless her.
"A 13-year-old girl child from Tamil Nadu, Harini Sri, performed #Bharatanatyam for three hours straight to raise funds for #Wayanadlandslide to #standwithwayanad. She donated Rs 15,000, including her savings, to #CMDRF," Kerala Government posted on its X account.
On July 30, Wayanad experienced landslides in Mundakkai and Chooralmala. Over 220 people have died till now and the bodies of 172 have been identified by their relatives.
As many as 2,514 people belonging to 723 families are housed in relief camps. Among them, 943 are men, 972 are women and 599 children, officials said, adding that six of the women are pregnant.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the landslides-hit areas of Wayanad on August 10. Vijayan, at a press conference, said Modi's visit to Wayanad on Saturday comes amidst the state government's request to treat the landslides as a 'national or severe disaster'. Vijayan said that the state hopes to receive a comprehensive rehabilitation package and, so far, the Central government has been very cooperative and helpful.
Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called on the government to declare the calamity in Kerala's Wayanad a national disaster.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 09 August 2024, 07:33 IST