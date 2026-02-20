<p>Pathanamthitta (Kerala): A 17-year-old girl allegedly died by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Suicide">suicide </a>following a quarrel with her boyfriend, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>The deceased was identified as Aparna Ramesh of Peringol near Kavumbhagom, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Kerala">Thiruvalla</a>.</p>.<p>She was found hanging in the kitchen of her home on Thursday evening.</p>.Kerala: Man kills relative after faking 'suicide pact'.<p>Police said Aparna and her family were originally residents of Vaipur and had moved to Peringol a few years ago.</p>.<p>According to officials, she had been in a relationship with 21-year-old Javed of Vaipur for several years.</p>.<p>After completing her Plus Two model examination on Thursday, she met Javed at Kavumbhagom Junction, where a verbal altercation reportedly broke out over ending the relationship.</p>.<p>During the argument, she allegedly broke a mobile phone Javed had gifted her.</p>.<p>Later, she returned home and reportedly told Javed that she was in distress and might harm herself.</p>.<p>At the time, only her grandmother was present. She was later found hanging from the kitchen ceiling.</p>.'Justice not served by following majority sentiments': Supreme Court upholds conviction of actress' boyfriend in her suicide.<p>Police registered a case of unnatural death and began an investigation. Javed was taken into custody and questioned, but police found no evidence implicating him and released him earlier in the day.</p>.<p>The body was handed over to relatives after postmortem examination. </p>