<p>Kochi: A 19-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly throwing stones at a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vande-bharat-express">Vande Bharat Express train</a> near Aluva here, Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials said on Friday.</p>.<p>The accused has been identified as Sujith Suresh (19), a native of Parakadavu near Angamaly.</p>.<p>According to RPF officials, the incident occurred on March 7 when the Vande Bharat Express operating between Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru, was pelted with stones near Nedumbassery airport.</p>.<p>Minor damage was caused to the side window panes of the train.</p>.Stone hurled at Vande Bharat Express near Aluva, probe launched.<p>Following the incident, the RPF and Railway Police launched an investigation.</p>.<p>Using CCTV footage installed in the train, officials were able to identify the accused, they said Suresh was later arrested on Thursday in a joint operation by the RPF and Railway Police.</p>.<p>During interrogation, the accused reportedly told officials that he had pelted stones while being distressed over a failed relationship, RPF offficer said.</p>.<p>He was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.</p>