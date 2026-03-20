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19-year-old pelts stones at Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express; held

Minor damage was caused to the side window panes of the train.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 05:24 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 05:24 IST
India NewsKeralaVande Bharat ExpressStone pelting

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