1965 India-Pakistan war hero KG George dies in Kerala at 95

"My grandfather died early morning on Saturday. He was born in February 1931, and had fought in the 1965 Indo-Pak War," his grandson Remo John told PTI.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 10:27 IST
Published 08 March 2026, 10:27 IST
