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20 mortal remains from Kuwait to arrive in Kerala after delay

The deceased are from different parts of Kerala, including Kozhikode, Alappuzha and Kottayam, while some will be transported to destinations in Tamil Nadu.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 18:37 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 18:37 IST
India NewsKeralaKuwaitKochimortal remains

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