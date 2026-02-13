<p>Kochi: The mortal remains of 20 people who died in separate cases in Kuwait will arrive at the international airport on Tuesday on a single flight after delays due to service disruptions, airport officials said.</p>.<p>The bodies will be brought on a special Kuwait Airways flight operating as KU5632 from Kuwait via Colombo to Kochi, an airport spokesman said.</p>.<p>No passengers are on board the flight, he said.</p>.Indian worker killed in Iranian attack on Kuwait power, desalination plant.<p>Officials said arrangements have been made to dispatch the bodies to their respective hometowns soon after arrival.</p>.<p>The deceased are from different parts of Kerala, including Kozhikode, Alappuzha and Kottayam, while some will be transported to destinations in Tamil Nadu.</p>.<p>Airport authorities said the repatriation had been pending due to earlier service disruptions in Kuwait due to the war in West Asia.</p>