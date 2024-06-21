200 people, including bride and groom, fall ill after marriage feast in Kerala

In a case of food poisoning, as many as 200 people fell sick after attending a wedding ceremony in Kerala's Palakkad district on Sunday (June 16), according to a report in Mathrubhumi.

The incident occurred in Shoranur town when both sides, that of the bride and the groom, were having dinner post marriage. All the guests, including the bride and groom, had complained of fever, vomiting, and diarrhoea after the wedding, the report said.

The news publication further reported that over 40 people sought the medical attention including nine children who are receiving treatment at Kozhikode Hospital. The bride and groom, including their relatives, are also being treated at the hospital.