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2011 bomb attack on RSS-BJP workers: Kerala court sentences 10 CPI(M) cadres to 25 years of jail

A fine of Rs 2.6 lakh was imposed on each of the convicts by the court, the prosecutor added.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 15:02 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 15:02 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaCPI(M)RSSBomb AttackSessions judge

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