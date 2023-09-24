Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

24-year-old man arrested for rape of minor in Kerala

Pandalam police nabbed him from a rented house after conducting a night-long search inside the forest region of Kulathupuzha last night where he was hiding.
Last Updated 24 September 2023, 15:58 IST

Follow Us

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl over a period of two years, police said on Sunday.

Police arrested Kulathupuzha resident Sanal today for allegedly raping the minor girl after threatening her with objectionable photos and spreading it through social media.

Pandalam police nabbed him from a rented house after conducting a night-long search inside the forest region of Kulathupuzha last night where he was hiding.

Police, in a statement, said the accused had befriended the minor girl through social media and raped her after threatening her.

Police had to use mild force to apprehend the accused who showed resistance to arrest, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 24 September 2023, 15:58 IST)
India NewsKeralaCrimerape

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT