292 fresh Covid-19 cases, three deaths in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Even as Covid-19 cases as well as deaths in Kerala keep on increasing with 292 fresh cases and three more deaths being reported on Wednesday, no fresh measures to contain the spread have been initiated in the state.

As per the data from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, active cases in Kerala were 2041 as on Wednesday. While the fresh number of cases reported on Tuesday was 115, the daily fresh cases increased by 292 on Wednesday. With three more deaths being reported on Tuesday, the total Covid-19 deaths during November-December reached 13.

State health principal secretary Mohammed Hanish said that the situation in Kerala was under control. Even as more cases are being reported, those requiring hospitalisation are very low. The state also has kept an adequate number of beds ready. Hence there was no cause for concern now, he told DH.