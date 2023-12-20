292 fresh Covid-19 cases, three deaths in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Even as Covid-19 cases as well as deaths in Kerala keep on increasing with 292 fresh cases and three more deaths being reported on Wednesday, no fresh measures to contain the spread have been initiated in the state.
As per the data from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, active cases in Kerala were 2041 as on Wednesday. While the fresh number of cases reported on Tuesday was 115, the daily fresh cases increased by 292 on Wednesday. With three more deaths being reported on Tuesday, the total Covid-19 deaths during November-December reached 13.
State health principal secretary Mohammed Hanish said that the situation in Kerala was under control. Even as more cases are being reported, those requiring hospitalisation are very low. The state also has kept an adequate number of beds ready. Hence there was no cause for concern now, he told DH.
He also said that the centre did not prescribe any specific restrictions or precautionary measures to be taken at the meeting on Wednesday.
Sources at Thiruvananthapuram international airport also said that so far there was no instruction to carry out any screening of passengers.
The state government on Tuesday instructed that hospital staff, those visiting hospitals, those with other serious ailments and pregnant ladies should wear masks.
Even as health experts, including chairperson of Covid Expert Committee of Kerala government B Ekbal, had suggested that all may wear masks at public places as a precaution to avoid the spread of Covid-19 as well as to avert the risks of post-Covid diseases, the state government has not yet considered it.
The opposition Congress has been alleging that the CPM government was trying to downplay the Covid situation as the government's state-wide mass outreach programme 'Nava Kerala Sadas' is under progress. It is scheduled to end in Thiruvananthapuram by December 23 only.