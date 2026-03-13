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312 government healthcare institutions in Kerala have NQAS accreditation: Veena George

The NQAS accreditation is valid for a period of three years after which there is a re-inspection by a national team.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 16:57 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 16:57 IST
India NewsKeralaVeena GeorgeGovernment Hospitals

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