<p>Kannur, Kerala: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala</a> Health Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/veena-george">Veena George</a> on Friday said that with four healthcare institutions, including three, receiving NQAS accreditation, the number of government hospitals in the state which have achieved this distinction has increased to 312.</p>.<p>In a government statement, George said that the public health centers in Kannur's Charal and Ambayathodu areas and one in Malappuram's K Puram have received National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) accreditation.</p>.<p>Besides them, the Family Health Center at Mattool here received NQAS re-accreditation with a score of 96 per cent, the minister said.</p>.41 labs of Karnataka’s agriculture dept secure NABL accreditation.<p>"With this, a total of 312 health centers in the state have received NQAS accreditation. They comprise nine district hospitals, eight taluk hospitals, 14 community health centers, 51 urban family health centers, 177 family health centers, and 53 community health centers," she said.</p>.<p>The NQAS accreditation is valid for a period of three years after which there is a re-inspection by a national team, the minister said.</p>.<p>Additionally, there will be a state-level inspection every year, she added.</p>.<p>The minister said that family health centers and urban primary health centers that receive NQAS accreditation will receive an annual incentive of Rs 2 lakh each, community health centers will receive Rs 18,000 per package, and other hospitals will receive Rs 10,000 per bed. </p>