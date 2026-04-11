<p>Kozhikode (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala</a>): As many as 32 persons, including policemen, were injured after a bus <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/accident">collided </a>with a container lorry at Koyilandy here on Saturday, officials said.</p>.<p>According to police, the bus was carrying personnel of the Malabar Special Police (MSP) who were returning to their base after election duty at around 12.30 am.</p>.<p>Police said the accident occurred near Kollam in Koyilandy on a National Highway stretch when the bus collided with the container lorry.</p>.<p>The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals and were later discharged after receiving preliminary medical aid.</p>.Kerala accident: Lorry carrying beer bottles overturns in Kozhikode, driver dies.<p>Twenty-seven policemen and five others -- employees in the bus and the container lorry, sustained injuries.</p>.<p>Both vehicles were later removed from the road to ensure smooth traffic movement, police said.</p>