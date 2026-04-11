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32 injured as bus carrying policemen collides with container lorry in Kerala

The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals and were later discharged after receiving preliminary medical aid.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 07:36 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 07:36 IST
India NewsKeralaAccidentBus

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