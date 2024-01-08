JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

48-year-old woman dies in elephant attack in Kerala's Idukki district

The victim, a worker at the estate, suffered severe injuries after being attacked by a wild elephant and was taken to the Theni Medical College, a forest official said.
Last Updated 08 January 2024, 08:50 IST

Follow Us

Idukki: A 48-year-old woman died in a wild elephant attack on Monday morning in the Panniar tea estate area of this high range district of Kerala.

The victim, a worker at the estate, suffered severe injuries after being attacked by a wild elephant around 7.45 am and was taken to the Theni Medical College, a forest official said.

The woman, however, succumbed to her injuries and died at the hospital, the official said.

The official said that a herd of elephants was crossing from one area to another through the estate and due to the dense fog in the morning the woman probably did not detect the presence of the pachyderms, one of whom attacked her.

The post-mortem is being carried out and thereafter, the body would be handed over to the family, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 January 2024, 08:50 IST)
India NewsKeralaelephant

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT